Kirk MacDonald to Appear on NHL Network Wednesday
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - Reading Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald will appear on NHL Network's NHL Now show on Wed., Nov. 20 at approximately 5:40 p.m. to explain his battle with cancer as part of Hockey Fights Cancer month. MacDonald battled testicular cancer while attending college at R.P.I., overcame it and has helped raise thousands of dollars throughout his life for cancer-awareness programs. The Royals host their Hockey Fights Cancer game this Sat., Nov. 23 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Newfoundland.
