Police vs. Fire Game Highlights Busy Week for Thunder

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins a busy weekend on Friday night with a trip to Texas to take on rival, Allen, for the first of three-straight games over the weekend.

The Thunder haven't played Allen since last April. The Americans lead the Mountain Division with 23 points and are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games. Wichita is 8-4-3-0 overall and 7-2-1-0 in its last 10 contests. The Thunder sits in fourth place with 19 points. The Americans are coming off a 4-2 win yesterday morning in Kansas City while Wichita hasn't played since last Friday.

Wichita returns home at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to host Allen at INTRUST Bank Arena. Sunday is the annual Police vs. Fire charity hockey game, presented by Twister City Harley Davidson, starting at 2 p.m. with the doors opening at 1:45 p.m. Pick your side and help a great cause as 50% of the proceeds from tickets bought with the codes FIRE or POLICE will be donated to the Wichita Children's Home. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

