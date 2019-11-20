Ted Hart Scores First ECHL Goal in Mariners Loss to Norfolk

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Ted Hart, the first Maine-born player in franchise history, scored his first ECHL goal on Wednesday night, but that was all the offense the Mariners could muster in a 6-1 loss to the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope.

The game's first shot went into the back of the net. Just 17 seconds in, Norfolk defenseman Alex Jaeckle came down to the right wing circle and took a shot that appeared to deflect off a Mariners stick and past Tom McCollum's glove. The Mariners would win the shot battle 12-6 in the period, but find themselves down 1-0.

The Mariners managed to score even earlier to start the 2nd, as Cumberland native and Greely High alum Ted Hart tied the game just 14 seconds in. His wrist shot goal was set up by Michael McNicholas. Norfolk regained their lead with a power play goal at 6:01 as Alex Rodriguez gathered a puck behind the Maine net and beat McCollum to the post. At 13:50, a former Mariner added insurance for Norfolk. Defenseman Johnny Coughlin made a toe-drag at the left wing circle and beat McCollum's stick side to extend the Admirals lead to 3-1. The middle frame also featured a fight between the two #11 skaters, Joe Masonius of the Admirals and Dwyer Tschantz of Maine

The Mariners comeback efforts were slowed when Jonathan Racine received a major penalty at 6:34 of the third, forcing Maine into a five minute penalty kill. While they got through it successfully, Brayden Sherbinin scored moments later, tapping in a deflected puck to the left of McCollum. The Mariners then went on the power play and pulled McCollum, but Rodriguez flipped his second of the game into an empty net at 18:32 to make it 5-1. With 10.5 seconds to go, Ryan Salkeld fed John Gustaffson alone in front of McCollum for Norfolk's sixth goal of the night.

Admirals netminder Roman Durny was solid in his first professional win, making 25 stops. McCollum stopped 28 in the loss. Norfolk snapped an 11 game losing streak with their win. The Mariners have now dropped back-to-back games after winning four in a row.

The Mariners have two more games in Norfolk on Friday and Saturday, both beginning at 7:30 PM. They'll return home for three games next week - Tuesday at 7 PM against Worcester, Friday at 7:15 PM against the Indy Fuel, and then Saturday at 6 PM against the Newfoundland Growlers. Tuesday is a sensory reduced game for Autism Awareness. Saturday night will feature specialty Aquaman jerseys as part of the league's partnership with DC Comics. Groups of 10 or more can call 833-GO-MAINE to get tickets at a discounted price. Individual game tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com, in person at the Trusted Choice Box Office at the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling the box office at 207-775-3458.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.