Game Preview: Solar Bears at Steelheads

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Idaho Steelheads

VENUE: CenturyLink Arena, Boise, Idaho

DATE: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 9:10 p.m. (ET)

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, TuneIn and Lightning Power Play

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (4-7-1-1) make their first-ever visit to the City of Trees to take on the Idaho Steelheads (8-4-2-2). Orlando opened up its four-game road trip this past weekend with its first road victory of the season in a 3-0 win at Jacksonville. The Solar Bears have a lifetime 2-2-0-0 record against the Steelheads.

DRAPLUK DROPS IN: Defenseman Eric Drapluk will skate in his first game with the Solar Bears tonight after last week's acquisition from the Tulsa Oilers. Prior to joining Orlando, the Pembroke Pines, Fla. native had spent his entire pro career with Tulsa and frequently played against the Steelheads. He has four points (2g-2a) in 16 career games against Idaho, and last season with Tulsa tied for the team lead in assists with five in the Oilers' six-game series with the Steelheads.

THOMPSON READY TO GO: Tayler Thompson will make his season debut for Orlando tonight as well, skating on a line with Hunter Fejes and Tristin Langan. With the return of Tayler Thompson from Europe, the Solar Bears gain a player whose presence on the roster has historically suggested a beneficial impact. During the 2019-20 season, Orlando went 31-14-3-1 with the forward in the lineup, and 11-1-2-1 when he recorded at least a point.

DONAGHEY COMING OFF SOLID STRETCH OF PLAY: Defenseman Cody Donaghey has two assists over his last three games and is coming off a personal season-high +2 performance against the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday to open Orlando's road trip. Among returning players on the roster, he is the active point leader on the roster with three points in three games against Idaho last season.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Steelheads return home to face Orlando after spending all but one of their previous 12 games on the road. Idaho is 1-3-0-2 (.333) in its last six games and has only played three home games (2-1-0-0) so far this season, the fewest of any ECHL club. Forward Marco Roy carries a nine-game assist streak (11a) into tonight's game for Idaho. The Steelheads are helmed by first-year head coach Everett Sheen, who was promoted from the assistant coach position after previous bench boss Neil Graham accepted a position with the AHL's Texas Stars during the offseason.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their road trip when the visit the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Nov. 22 at 9:10 p.m. ET at Maverik Center. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

