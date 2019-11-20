Oilers Sign Defenseman Theo Calvas

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Theo Calvas.

Calvas, 21, joins the Oilers from the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL, registering two assists in two games. Earlier this season, Calvas played one game for the Allen Americans, and the Southfield, MI native appeared in four games with the Toledo Walleye at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'5, 215 lbs. defenseman played four seasons in the OHL, notching 54 points (7G, 47A) in 211 games and registering a +15 rating.

The Oilers play the Rapid City Rush at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week.

