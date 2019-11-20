Atlanta Adds Randolph

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Jake Randolph with the Jacksonville IceMen

(Atlanta Gladiators) Jake Randolph with the Jacksonville IceMen(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators get some more help up front, adding another forward to their roster, in Jake Randolph. Randolph brings prior ECHL experience with him, after spending last season playing in Sweden.

The 25-year old lefty shooting forward is from Duluth, Minnesota. Jake played 140 games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, spending four seasons with the Mavericks.

After his senior season, he played 11 games in the ECHL down the stretch, joining the Worcester Railers before the year was out. In 2018-19, he stayed in the ECHL, spending the whole season with the division- rival Jacksonville Icemen, playing in 56 games. Last year, he spent some time with VÃ¤sterviks a team in Sweden.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.