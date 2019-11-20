Thunder Sign Goaltender Chris Nell
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Chris Nell has been signed to a standard player contract.
This is Nell's second stint with the Thunder after playing five games with the team during the 2017-18 season. The Green Bay, WI native was signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the New York Rangers out of Bowling Green State University after his junior season in March of 2017. After becoming a free agent back on July 1st, Nell signed with Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
Adirondack faces the defending Kelly Cup champions, the Newfoundland Growlers, tonight at 7:00pm at Cool Insuring Arena.
