Thunder Sign Goaltender Chris Nell

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that goaltender Chris Nell has been signed to a standard player contract.

This is Nell's second stint with the Thunder after playing five games with the team during the 2017-18 season. The Green Bay, WI native was signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the New York Rangers out of Bowling Green State University after his junior season in March of 2017. After becoming a free agent back on July 1st, Nell signed with Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Adirondack faces the defending Kelly Cup champions, the Newfoundland Growlers, tonight at 7:00pm at Cool Insuring Arena.

