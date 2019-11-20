K-Wings Caught by Cyclones After Fast Start
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - A fast start and three-goal first period from the Kalamazoo Wings (5-5-2-0) was not enough to hold off the Cincinnati Cyclones (10-5-1-0), who scored three unanswered Wednesday to beat the Wings 4-3 at Wings Event Center.
The Wings started things off with a bang, as Matt Iacopelli knocked in a centering feed from Luke Sandler just 24 seconds into the game. Following a Cincinnati equalizer, scored by Mason Mitchell, Iacopelli added his second of the period to put Kalamazoo ahead 2-1.
The former Western Michigan University forward caught a pass from Eric Kattelus and danced around the Cyclones' defense, before tucking the puck past the outstretched pad of goaltender Sean Romeo.
League-leading scorer Dylan Sadowy made it 3-1 before the break with his 12th goal of the season, cashing in on a centering pass from the corner.
The Cyclones battled back in the middle period to even the score at 3-3. John Edwardh crashed the net and slid the puck past Jake Hildebrand on a delayed K-Wings penalty. Cincinnati's third goal came in the final minute of the period when Hildebrand was bumped and Nate Mitton lifted a rebound over a few bodies and into the net.
Cincinnati took its first lead when Ben Johnson scored the eventual game-winner seconds after a Kalamazoo penalty ended when he fired in a rebound with 11:43 to play in regulation.
The K-Wings now embark on a five-game road trip that begins Friday at 7:35 p.m. against the Cyclones at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Kalamazoo then faces Toledo Saturday at the Huntington Center at 7:15 p.m., and finishes a three-game weekend Sunday against Brampton at 2:00 p.m. at CAA Centre.
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
