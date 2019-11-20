Matthew Weis Earns AHL Call-Up from Hershey
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced they have recalled forward Matthew Weis Wednesday. The 24-year-old attacker will join Hershey after appearing in 13 games with South Carolina to start the season and recording 11 points on three goals and eight assists along with a +8 rating.
Weis signed an AHL contract with the Bears in July after skating in 60 games as a rookie during 2018-19 with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and earning 11 points on three goals and eight assists. The Freehold, N.J. native also appeared in 22 playoff games with Chicago last spring on the Wolves' run to the Calder Cup Finals.
Before turning pro, Weis played four seasons at Ohio State University, totaling 122 points in 136 games on 40 goals and 82 assists. He also spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers and was part of the club's 2012 Clark Cup Championship title.
South Carolina hits the road to face the Florida Everblades this weekend at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla., beginning Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
- The Stingrays return home for five games in December! Tickets for all of the team's upcoming 2019-20 home contests are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
