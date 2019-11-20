IceMen Beat out Fuel in 2-1 Loss in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL - The Indy Fuel (6-8-0-0) wrap up their four game road trip in a one goal loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (4-7-2-0) at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday night. Thompson gave the Fuel their lone point of the game in the second period but Icemen goaltender Adam Carlson stopped 34 of 35 of the Fuel's shots to hold the Fuel to just one goal.

The Icemen set the tone for the game early on when Everett Clark fired a shot off of the draw that grazed Chase Marchand's glove a minute and five seconds in to the first period. With a minute remaining in the first the Icemen extended their lead to 2-0 with a shot from Brendan Warren from the left circle that squeezed through Marchand's legs.

Spencer Watson rocketed a shot from the left circle that was deflected by Carlson, but Thompson was there to tap in the rebound to give the Fuel their first and only goal of the night at 2:40 in the second. The Fuel extended their number of power play goals on the road to ten, leading the league.

Indy outshot their opponents for the third game in a row with 35 shots to Jacksonville's 14. The Fuel were 1-for-4 on the power play and perfect on the penalty kill.

The Fuel return home for Friday's matchup against the Wheeling Nailers at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for a 7:35 p.m. puck drop.

