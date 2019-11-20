Growlers Sign Dylan Vander Esch to ECHL Contract

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





St. John's - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that they have signed Forward Dylan Vander Esch to a standard ECHL player contract.

Vander Esch, a 25-year-old San Jose, California native, appeared in 7 games this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he has tallied 4 goals and 5 assists for 9 points and 8 penalty minutes.

During the 2018-19 season, Vander Esch played in 49 games for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL where he totalled 25 points including 11 goals and 4 assists.

Upcoming Games

The Newfoundland Growlers are set to begin a seven-game road trip tonight when they take on the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Newfoundland time. Follow the Growlers internet radio broadcast on mixlr.com/nlgrowlers or watch live via ECHL.tv.

