Brampton's Leavens Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Daniel Leavens of the BramptonâBeast

(Brampton Beast) Daniel Leavens of the BramptonâBeast(Brampton Beast)

PRINCETON, N.J. - Daniel Leavens of the BramptonâBeast is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 11-17.

Leavens scored three goals, added five assists, and was a +5 in three games last week.

The 26-year-old had three points (1g-2a) in a 5-2 win at Worcester onâThursday, added a goal in a 6-3 loss at Maine onâFriday and posted four points (1g-3a) in an 8-3 victory over Worcester on Sunday.

A native of Toronto, Leavens has 15 points (6g-9a) in 14 games with the Beast this season.

Leavens has recorded 116 points (38g-78a) in 146 career ECHL games withâBrampton,âToledo, Atlanta, Wheeling, Allen and Rapid City.

Prior to turning pro, Leavens tallied 108 points (40g-68a) in 136 career games at Robert Morris University.

On behalf of Daniel Leavens, a case of pucks will be donated to a Brampton youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Patrik Bajkov, Greenville (4 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Andrew Cherniwchan, South Carolina (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Shawn St-Amant (Fort Wayne), Will Merchant (Idaho), Mike Hedden (Jacksonville), Zach O'Brien (Newfoundland), Ralph Cuddemi (Reading), Steve Olesky (Toledo), Cam Brown (Wheeling) and Jack Combs (Wichita).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.