Growlers Silence Thunder 3-2

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers kicked off their 7-game road trip with a 3-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York.

The Adirondack Thunder opened the scoring early in the first period when Ara Nazarian tucked one past Growlers netminder, Angus Redmond. Trey Bradley responded just over a minute later registering his second goal of the season by beating former Growlers goalie, Eamon McAdam to tie the game at 1. Aaron Luchuk added a powerplay goal for the Growlers to put them ahead 2-1 before heading into the dressing room.

Aaron Luchuk scored his second of the game 13:41 into the second period after jumping on a loose puck in front of Eamon McAdam to give the Growlers a 3-1 lead. Adirondack responded when Casey Pierro-Zabotel capitalized on a cross-crease pass from Jordan Henry to bring the Thunder within one goal heading into the third.

The Newfoundland Growlers shut down the Adirondack Thunder in the third to preserve their 3-2 lead, giving the Newfoundland Growlers their fifth straight victory.

Quick Hits

Aaron Luchuk registered two goals.

Growlers signed forward Dylan Vander Esch to a ECHL contract prior to the start of the game.

The three stars were 3 - C. Pierro-Zabotel (ADK), 2 - T. Bradley (NFL) and 1 - A. Luchuk (NFL)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers continue their 7-game road trip in Reading on Friday, November 22nd as they take on the ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, the Reading Royals. Puck drop is 8:30pm Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (10-5-0-0) at Adirondack Thunder (7-6-0-2)

Wednesday, November 20th at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, NY

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st ADK 3:17 A. Nazarian (4) R. Payne, N. Popugaev V 13 22 29 36 43 H 7 12 21 22 23

1 - 1 2 1st NFL 4:19 T. Bradley (2) J. Brazeau, J. Duszak V 3 14 17 21 26 H 3 8 15 18 44

2 - 1 3 1st NFL 14:31 A. Luchuk (6) J. Brazeau, M. Kapla PP V 13 14 17 26 36 H 7 10 37 91

3 - 1 4 2nd NFL 13:41 A. Luchuk (7) E. Neugold V 8 14 17 26 36 H 7 15 18 21 44

3 - 2 5 2nd ADK 16:54 C. Pierro-Zabotel (5) J. Henry, C. Riley V 14 17 26 36 43 H 3 8 15 18 44

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.