Goalie Mason McDonald Returns to Grizzlies
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have added goaltender Mason McDonald to the active roster as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
McDonald is in his 4th year as a professional. He is in his first year with the Grizzlies after previous experience with the Kansas City Mavericks and Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL and the Stockton Heat and Colorado Eagles of the AHL. McDonald has appeared in 4 games for the Grizzlies this season.
He has a career ECHL record of 47-35-12. His best year came in the 2018-19 with the Mavericks, where he had a record of 23-10-3 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.54 goals against average.
The Grizzlies are in action this Friday and Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears. Friday is Pooch on the Pond. Saturday is Angel's Hands Night with a Colorado Avalanche themed specialty jersey that will be auctioned off after the game. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Mason McDonald with the Colorado Eagles
|
Goaltender Mason McDonald with the Colorado Eagles
