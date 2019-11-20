Milner Returns to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced the re-assignment of goaltender Parker Milner to the South Carolina Stingrays Wednesday. The 29-year-old goaltender returns to the Rays ahead of a weekend road trip to Estero, Fla. for two games with the Florida Everblades beginning Friday night.

Milner has had a stellar start to the 2019-20 season and is one of the top netminders in the ECHL with a goals-against average of 1.38. He has a perfect 5-0-0 record this season and was recently named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week on Oct. 29 after a stretch of back-to-back games with a shutout, a 1.44 goals-against and a save percentage of 0.930.

The goaltender re-signed with Hershey for the 2019-20 season on May 28, his fourth consecutive campaign on a contract with the Bears. Milner, a Pittsburgh native, was previously named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Year for his work in 2017-18, posting a 28-7-3 record, goals-against average of 1.86 and .929 save percentage. The two-time national champion at Boston College has played in 14 games with Hershey over the past two seasons, posting a 6-7-1 record.

