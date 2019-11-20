ECHL Transactions - November 20
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 20, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Patrick Munson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Chris Nell, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Jake Randolph, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jake Randolph, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add Cam Bakker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Devante Stephens, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add John Edwardh, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Delete Brady Vail, F loaned to Rochester
Fort Wayne:
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete Brett McKenzie,F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Ondrej Vala, D assigned from Texas by Dallas
Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve
Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/9)
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)
Jacksonville:
Add Braylon Shmyr, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve
Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Delete Zach Osburn, D recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Brandon Crawley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gabriel Sylvestre, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Dylan Vander Esche, F signed contract, added to active roster
Norfolk:
Add Joe Masonius, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)
South Carolina:
Add Parker Milner, G assigned by Hershey
Add Dylan Steman, F activated from reserve
Add Tim Harrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Tariq Hammond, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Delete Matt Weis, F recalled by Hershey
Tulsa:
Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Steven Ruggiero, D assigned by San Diego
Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Mason McDonald, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Lane Bauer, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/19]
Worcester:
Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Bridgeport
Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Jack Stander, D placed on reserve
