ECHL Transactions - November 20

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 20, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Patrick Munson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Chris Nell, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Jake Randolph, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jake Randolph, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add Cam Bakker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Devante Stephens, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add John Edwardh, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Delete Brady Vail, F loaned to Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete Brett McKenzie,F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Ondrej Vala, D assigned from Texas by Dallas

Add Freddy Gerard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve

Delete Max Coatta, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/9)

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/7)

Jacksonville:

Add Braylon Shmyr, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on reserve

Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Greg Betzold, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Delete Zach Osburn, D recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Brandon Crawley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gabriel Sylvestre, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Dylan Vander Esche, F signed contract, added to active roster

Norfolk:

Add Joe Masonius, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Halverson, G placed on reserve

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

South Carolina:

Add Parker Milner, G assigned by Hershey

Add Dylan Steman, F activated from reserve

Add Tim Harrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Tariq Hammond, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Delete Matt Weis, F recalled by Hershey

Tulsa:

Add Theo Calvas, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Steven Ruggiero, D assigned by San Diego

Delete Miles Liberati, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Mason McDonald, G assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Lane Bauer, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/19]

Worcester:

Add Nic Pierog, F assigned by Bridgeport

Add Mike Cornell, D assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Jack Stander, D placed on reserve

