Cincinnati Comes Back From Two Down to Beat Kalamazoo

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones (10-5-1-0) came back to defeat the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3, on Wednesday night. Forward Mason Mitchell had a big night for the Cyclones with a goal and three assists, while forwards John Edwardh, Nate Mitton, and Ben Johnson each recorded goals for the Cyclones, who overcame a 3-1, first period deficit.

The Wings needed just 24 seconds to find the back of the net, as forward Matt Iacopelli scored his first of two first period goals to give Kalamazoo a 1-0 lead.

Cincinnati responded just after the halfway mark of opening frame when Mitchell picked up the puck in the low slot following a scramble in front and snapped a shot in past Wings goaltender Jake Hildebrand to tie the game, 1-1.

Kalamazoo regained their momentum with less than seven minutes to play when Iacopelli scored his second of the period, and forward Dylan Sadowy lit the lamp for the 12th time this season to give the Wings a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Early in the second, Cyclones captain Justin Vaive thought he pull Cincinnati back to within one when his shot rang off the inside of the post, however upon further review, it was determined that the puck did not cross the goal line and the Wings maintained their 3-1 lead.

Not long after, Cincinnati did manage to trim their deficit to one when Mitchell came down the left side and was hauled down trying to turn the corner around a defender. The puck rolled off his stick onto the pads of Hildebrand, and Edwardh was crashing the net and popped in the rebound to pull the Cyclones to within one, 3-2.

The 'Clones completed the second period comeback with 50 seconds to play in the frame when Mitton followed up a shot from Mitchell and banged home the rebound to pull Cincinnati back even, 3-3, after the second period.

Cincinnati completed their comeback at 8:17 of the third when a shot that was tipped on to Hildebrand by forward John Wiitala, and Johnson slammed home the rebound to give the 'Clones the lead, 4-3.

The Wings had a few more chances in the final minutes, but the Cyclones defense held firm and preserved their 4-3 win. Kalamazoo outshot the Cyclones, 26-25, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 23 in the win. The Cyclones and Wings renew their rivalry on Friday night in Cincinnati. The face-off is set for 7:35pm ET.

