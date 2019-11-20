Ondrej Vala Assigned to Steelheads Ahead of Home Stand
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads receive defenseman Ondrej Vala ahead of tonight's game on assignment by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.
Vala, 21, returns from his second recall to AHL Texas after already tabbing one goal through 11 games with the Steelheads in the 2019-20 season with a plus-two rating. The Kolin, Czech Rep. product has played in 66 ECHL games with the Steelheads over the last two seasons, tallying four goals and 10 assists for 14 points with 54 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman notched 74 points (21-53-74) in 191 WHL games with Kamloops and Everett while appearing for the Czech Republic at the 2017 & 2018 IIHF World Jr. Championship. He signed a NHL contract with the Dallas Stars on Sep. 29, 2016.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
