Petruzzelli Returns to Komet Lineup

November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Forward Anthony Petruzzelli has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and has returned to the Fort Wayne roster. Petruzzelli appeared in four games during his stint with Chicago (0 pts, 0 pim).

Also, goaltender Patrick Munson has been placed on waivers.

The Komets are home for a pair of games this weekend. Friday the Komets host Toledo at 8:05pm and Saturday the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.

