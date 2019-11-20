Petruzzelli Returns to Komet Lineup
November 20, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Forward Anthony Petruzzelli has been released from his PTO with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and has returned to the Fort Wayne roster. Petruzzelli appeared in four games during his stint with Chicago (0 pts, 0 pim).
Also, goaltender Patrick Munson has been placed on waivers.
The Komets are home for a pair of games this weekend. Friday the Komets host Toledo at 8:05pm and Saturday the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff.
Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.
