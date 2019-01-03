Thunder Acquires Zombo from Cincy
January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the acquisition of forward Dominic Zombo from the Cincinnati Cyclones for cash considerations.
Zombo, 27, has skated in 13 games so far this season for the Cyclones. A native of Ballwin, Missouri, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has spent the last three seasons with Cincinnati. He has totaled 15 goals and 32 assists in 147 games. He began his pro career in 2015-16 with the Toledo Walleye, tallying 26 points (10g, 16a) in 69 games.
Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He served as an assistant captain during his junior year in 2013-14 and was named team captain during his senior season. In 137 career games, he collected 86 points (36g, 80).
The Thunder remains in Utah to take on the Grizzlies this Friday night starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
