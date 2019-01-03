Thunder Announce Second-Half Promo Schedule

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon the promotional schedule for the second half of the 2018-2019 Thunder season.

The Thunder's home portion of the second half kicks off this weekend with a pair of games. Adirondack hosts the Manchester Monarchs tomorrow evening before the Norfolk Admirals come to town for Saturday's game. That night will be the first Thunder game this season played outside of the North Division.

Adirondack has already announced the return of the Stewart's Four Pack for the game against the Brampton Beast on January 19. Get four tickets to the game, four Thunder souvenir cups and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops all for just $64! That night will also be "Family Fun Night" featuring pre-game entertainment in Heritage Hall with help from Entertainment One. Adirondack will rock black-and-white Mission 22-themed warmup jerseys for that night that will be auctioned off via silent auction in the main lobby with proceeds benefitting Mission 22. For more information or to purchase a pack, call 518-480-3355 or visit www.bit.ly/thunderstewspack.

The annual Adirondack Thunder Season Ticket Holder Party will take place on Wednesday, January 23 at the Queensbury Hotel from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. All full, half and corporate season ticket holders are invited to meet and mingle with the Thunder players, coaches and staff. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.

February is a light month for the Thunder with only a trio of home games, but February 23 will be the 3rd Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation night at Cool Insuring Arena. The Thunder will wear specialty sheriff-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off on the ice after the game to benefit Special Olympics NY. Law Enforcement Appreciation night also marks the annual Youth Jersey giveaway, presented by Glens Falls Hospital. This year's jersey giveaway is an all-new design and the first 1,000 kids into the arena will receive one.

The second weekend of March will be "Stick It To Cancer" weekend in Glens Falls when the Worcester Railers and Manchester Monarchs come to town. All fans who make a $10 donation to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital will be able to paint a message on the ice after Friday night's game. The paintings will be iced over and skated on for Saturday evening's contest. The Thunder will wear purple cancer awareness jerseys for both games that weekend that will be auctioned off Saturday evening with proceeds benefitting the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

The Thunder will take part in the league's new implementation of "Nickelodeon Night" on Saturday, March 16 against the Newfoundland Growlers. The Thunder will don Ninja Turtles-themed jerseys with the auction proceeds helping the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

The following day, March 17, is a special St. Patrick's Day Sunday afternoon game capped off with the final post-game skate of the season, presented by Glens Falls Hospital.

Adirondack keeps the action rolling with the return of Pucks For Paws night on Friday, March 29 when the Brampton Beast make their final trip to Cool Insuring Arena. We will have a pre-game pet expo in Heritage Hall as well as a live broadcast with WTEN's Steve Caporizzo, host of Pet Connection. Any fan who donates an animal care product at the game can receive a Pucks For Paws magnet giveaway!

On Saturday, March 30, the Thunder will host their first Local Craft Brewers Festival at the arena prior to the game against the Maine Mariners. The craft beer event will take place from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall, and all fans aged 21 or over with a ticket to the game that night can enter the festival for $30. Light food and refreshments will be available during the event.

The Thunder close out the year's promotional schedule with Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 5. That night will be the team poster giveaway for the first 1,500 fans through the doors. Adirondack will sport some affiliation-themed jerseys, with the New Jersey Devils logo appearing on the shoulders of the Thunder's sweaters. These jerseys will be auctioned off via a raffle on game nights leading up to and including April 5.

Adirondack closes out its regular-season home schedule against the Worcester Railers on Sunday, April 7 at 3:00 p.m.

All promotions during the 2018-19 Adirondack Thunder season are subject to change.

