Grizzlies Forward JT Henke Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Utah Grizzlies' forward J.T. Henke is the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Henke scored 10 goals and added two assists for 12 points in nine games during the month.

The 24-year-old scored at least one goal in six of his nine games in December, and had four consecutive two-goal games from Dec. 15-29. He ended the month on a six-game point streak, totaling 11 points (9g-2a) over that stretch.

A native of Trenton, Michigan, Henke made his pro debut with the Greenville Swamp?Rabbits last season and he has recorded 20 points (14g-6a) in 28 career ECHL?games with Utah and Greenville.

Prior to turning pro, Henke tallied 79 points (29g-50a) in 72 games at Lake Superior State University after posting eight points (1g-7a) in 21 games during his freshman season at the University of Maine.

In recognition of his accomplishment, Howies Hockey Tape will present J.T. Henke with a Howies Prize Pack during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Grizzlies' home game.

Tickets are available now at Utahgrizzlies.com. The Grizzlies are home this Friday and Saturday against the Wichita Thunder.

Previous Utah Grizzlies winners of the ECHL Rookie of the Month

Austin Ortega - February 2018.

Ralph Cuddemi - January 2017.

Rob Hennigar - March 2009.

Tyler Haskins - February 2008.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.