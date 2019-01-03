South Carolina Signs Defender Drew Baker

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of defenseman Drew Baker Thursday. The 32-year-old has played in 133 ECHL games during the past six seasons with four different clubs, including 28 contests with the Rays during the 2013-14 season when he posted 13 points on four goals and nine assists.

A native of Alpharetta, Ga., Baker is beginning his ninth season of professional hockey. Last season Baker had five assists in 11 games for the Atlanta Gladiators as well as two assists in two games with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers. Two years ago during 2016-17, Baker dressed exclusively for Atlanta, seeing time in 59 games and accounting for 13 points on three goals and 10 assists.

His highest ECHL scoring output was with South Carolina during 2013-14, before posting eight points in 28 games with the Idaho Steelheads the following year in 2014-15.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defender who shoots right-handed played 108 games of junior hockey in the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) from 2005-07 with the Hawkesbury Hawks and Pembroke Lumber Kings before turning pro.

Baker will join South Carolina ahead of Friday's contest against Worcester in North Charleston and is expected to wear jersey No. 39.

