Solar Bears to Host Florida Hockey Weekend this Saturday and Sunday

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will host Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson, P.A. when the team takes on the South Carolina Stingrays in a pair of games on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Fans can purchase tickets to both games.

On Saturday, the Solar Bears will celebrate their first year of their new three-year affiliation agreement with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning as the team hosts Lightning Night. The game will include Lightning-themed in-game entertainment featuring Lightning mascot Thunderbug. Lightning-themed merchandise will also available for fans to purchase.

On Sunday, the Solar Bears will host a college hockey match between the University of Central Florida Knights and University of South Florida Bulls hockey teams will play each other in a Southern Collegiate Hockey Conference contest following the Solar Bears game. Please note that admission for the UCF vs. USF game requires the purchase of a ticket to Sunday's game between the Solar Bears and Stingrays. Once the Solar Bears game has concluded, fans may relocate to sections 113-116 in the lower bowl of the Amway Center for the college hockey game.

Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to Sunday's game. Once the first 100 free pairs are claimed, FAIRIWNDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.