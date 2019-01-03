Mariners Sign Forward Dillan Fox

PORTLAND, ME - After losing Alex Kile to the AHL for a third time on Tuesday, the Maine Mariners added forward Dillan Fox to the roster, signing him to an SPC (standard player contract). Fox is in his third year as a pro, joining the Mariners from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL.

Fox, 27 years old, is a native of Hummelstown, PA and played his college hockey for DIII SUNY Plattsburgh from 2012-16, where he registered 76 career points in 96 games over four seasons. He joined the Mississippi RiverKings upon graduation, appearing in five games in the Spring of 2016, with one assist. He would spend the next two full seasons with Mississippi, leading the team in goals last season, with 23 in 32 games. His standout season earned him a look in the ECHL with the Reading Royals. He had one goal and two assists in ten games for Reading. After the RiverKings ceased operations, Fox signed with Roanoke and has scored seven goals with nine assists in 24 games this season.

Fox is the second player loaned from Roanoke to Maine this season, joining defenseman Alex Adams, now of the Worcester Railers.

The Mariners are home for a pair of games this weekend against the Brampton Beast. Friday, January 4th is a 1-2-3 Friday ($1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights Drafts through the start of the 2nd period). The puck drops at 7:15 PM. Saturday night is "Throwback Night" featuring original Maine Mariners jerseys and alumni appearances. The game worn throwback jerseys will be auctioned off live after the game. The first 2,000 fans will also receive a throwback logo puck. Saturday night's game is a 6:00 PM start. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

