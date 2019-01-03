Fuel Offense Stymied in 4-1 Loss to Komets

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel (17-15-0-0) began the 2019 portion of their schedule on the wrong side of a 4-1 decision to the Fort Wayne Komets (17-14-0-1) Thursday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Two goals from J.C. Compagna helped the Komets break a 1-1 tie in the second period, grabbing the victory in the first of five meetings between the Hoosier State Rivals in the month of January.

Logan Nelson tallied the lone goal for the Fuel, who were stifled by a strong performance from the Fort Wayne defense. Entering Thursday's game with one of the hottest scoring offenses in the ECHL, Indy generated quality opportunities in all three periods, but Komets goaltender Zach Fucale shut the door with a strong 33-save performance. Forward Justin Hodgman added a goal and two assists for Fort Wayne, which improved to 3-1 over the Fuel in 2018-19.

The Komets were able to jump out to a quick 1-0 lead, when Hodgman snapped a wrist shot past Matt Tomkins (36 saves) from the right circle just 1:36 into the first period.

Indy tied the game in the early stages of the middle frame with Nelson's second goal in as many games. After his initial shot was blocked by a Fort Wayne defender, the forward followed up and swatted the puck through Fucale's pads for his fifth marker of the season.

Campagna was able to swing the game back in favor to the visitors with back-to-back tallies in the latter half of the second period. The Komets' leading goal scorer converted a one-time feed from Hodgman from the right face-off dot to give his team a 2-1 lead at 10:38, before beating Tomkins through a screen on the power play at 16:11.

The Komets tacked on one more in the third period, as Mason Baptista picked up a stretch pass from Jake Kamrass and capitalized on a breakaway with just over three minutes left in regulation time.

Indy was held scoreless on the power play, finishing the game 0-for-3; while Fort Wayne scored once on two chances.

With the win, Fort Wayne (35 points) jumped over the Fuel and Wheeling Nailers (34 points) for possession of third place in the ultra-tight Central Division standings. Indy continues a three-in-three weekend Friday by welcoming the Nailers to Indiana Farmers Coliseum, before ending the tripleheader Saturday with a rematch against the Komets at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.