Americans and Orlando Strike a 4-Player Deal

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, made a deal today with the Orlando Solar Bears trading the rights of forward Olivier Archambault to Orlando for forward Curt Gogol, defenseman Etienne Boutet and the rights to forward Sam Jardine.

Archambault is under contract with Syracuse of the American Hockey League, but because Allen owns his ECHL rights, the Orlando Solar Bears owed the Americans compensation and traded two players to Allen along with the rights to another.

In 16 games with Orlando this season, forward Curt Gogel has five points and 57 penalty minutes. Etienne Boutet is currently up in the American Hockey League with the Stockton Heat. In 26 games with Orlando this season, he has 3 goals and 2 assists. Sam Jardine has played 13 games for the Toronto Marlies this season, and has two assists.

The Americans return to action tomorrow night in Tulsa to play the Oilers. The Americans have won two of their last three games, including a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks last night.

Allen returns home on Friday, January 11th when the Wichita Thunder visit Allen. Tickets for all home games are on sale NOW at www.allenamericans.com or call 972-912-1000.

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, January 11th vs. Wichita

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

