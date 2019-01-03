Americans Open 2019 with 5-3 Win over Kansas City

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, made it two of their last three and opened the calendar year with a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Americans made the most of their special teams opportunities with a shorthanded goal from Chase Lang and a power play goal from Braylon Shmyr to beat the Mavericks for the first time this season. Allen had previously been 0 and 6 against KC.

Zach Pochiro had two assists, including setting up Spencer Asuchak for his 12th goal of the season. Asuchak had a goal and an assist on the night. David Makowski and Adam Miller also scored for Allen.

It was the first Americans home win since December 21st when the Americans beat Cincinnati. Allen won their ninth game of the season and are now 9-26-0-2.

"The boys came out and played a smart educated simple game," said Adam Miller. "We had a lot of energy that lifted us to victory. We need to continue this into the next game for the same result."

CJ Motte was big again for Allen, stopping 31 shots. Allen was 1 for 1 with the man advantage, while Kansas City was 2 for 4. There were four lead changes in the game.

Kansas City netminder Max Milosek, up from the SPHL, gave up four goals and stopped 29 shots. Greg Betztold and Mark Cooper each had a two-point game for Kansas City.

The Americans resume the 2019 portion of the schedule on Friday night in Tulsa against the Oilers. The Americans next home game is on January 11th against Wichita.

They Said It:

Player: Braylon Shmyr

Interviewer: Alton Dills, Jason Thomas

Question: You scored your first goal since October 27th. Walk me through your goal.

Shmyr: "Dante Salituro got the puck on the left side of the net and passed across to me for the back-door shot and I put it top shelf. It was a good feeling to get the monkey off my back."

Question: Big win tonight to start off the year. Can you carry the momentum over to Friday's game in Tulsa?

Shmyr: "We're playing with more confidence and using our speed to our advantage. We can play with any team in the league when we play our game."

Question: You guys played tight defense after giving up the lead. What changed?

Shmyr: "We always talk about staying in games and not giving up no matter what the score is. We always try to push hard and finish the game strong."

Three Stars of the Game:

1. ALN - B. Shmyr

2. ALN - C. Lang

3. ALN - Z. Pochiro

Americans Next Home Game:

Friday, January 11th vs. Wichita

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

