Joel Messner Returns from Providence

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday that defenseman Joel Messner has be reassigned by the AHL's Providence Bruins.

Messner, 24, returns to Atlanta after appearing in 19 games for the P-Bruins and amassing five points (1g, 4a). The Lorette, AB native scored his first pro goal in two games with the Gladiators at the start of this season. The rookie defender commenced his pro career this year after playing four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound D-man was named captain of the Mavericks and set career highs in goals (5), assists (18) and points (23) in 36 games during his senior campaign.

