Forward Grant Besse Reassigned to South Carolina

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays announced multiple additions to the team's roster on Thursday morning. The club's AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears have reassigned forward Grant Besse to South Carolina. In addition, the NHL's Anaheim Ducks have reassigned goaltender Angus Redmond to the Stingrays from the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Besse suited up for seven games with Hershey after being recalled on Dec. 8, scoring two goals while posting 15 shots on goal. The 24-year-old was leading the Stingrays in scoring at the time of his recall, registering 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists in 20 contests.

Earlier this season, Besse was named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week on Nov. 6 after scoring three goals and three assists along with a +4 rating during two victories at Allen. In 82 career ECHL games, the Plymouth, Minn. native has posted 86 points (42g, 44a) with Norfolk and SC. Last year in his rookie season, Besse also appeared in 11 AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters and scored seven points (1g, 6a).

Redmond, 23, rejoins the Stingrays after he headed to San Diego on Dec. 29. The netminder did not appear in any game action during his time with the Gulls. While with South Carolina earlier in December, Redmond saw time in three contests, going 1-1-1 with 72 total saves.

The Langley, British Columbia native has appeared in 10 total ECHL games this season with Stingrays and the Reading Royals. Redmond is in his second year of an NHL contract with the Ducks and has seen time in 31 career ECHL games with SC, Reading, Toledo and Utah.

The Stingrays are back on home ice to begin 2019 when they battle the Worcester Railers at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now!

To bring your group to the game and save, call the Stingrays Front Office during business hours at 843-744-2248! For single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.