IceHogs Call for Manning and McArdle

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have recalled defensemen Neil Manning and Josh McArdle from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Manning, 27, leads all Fuel defenders in point scoring with 17 points (2g, 15a) in 29 games this season. The native of Nanaimo, British Columbia ranks third on Indy's roster with a +10 rating this season, and tallied seven helpers in a six game span from Dec. 8-27. Heading to his second AHL recall in 2018-19, Manning appeared in two games with the IceHogs back in early November, registering three shots on goal. The third-year pro spent the previous two season skating in Italy's Alps Hockey League (AlpsHL), collecting 56 points (11g, 45a) in 78 total games with Cortina and Fassa.

McArdle, 24, has one goal, three assists and 21 penalty minutes over 26 games with Indy this season. The rookie blueliner from Roscoe, Ill. posted an assist and a season-high four shots on goal Saturday during the Fuel's 5-2 loss to the Brampton Beast. A product of Brown University, McArdle heads to Rockford for his third AHL stint this season, logging four penalty minutes in three games for the IceHogs.

The Fuel kick off the 2019 portion of their schedule this weekend with three games in three days this weekend, beginning with a Thursday-Friday doubleheader at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy welcomes the Fort Wayne Komets Thursday for a Hoosier State clash, before taking on the Wheeling Nailers Friday night.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.