Houser Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December. Houser posted a perfect 6-0-0-0 record along with a 1.17 goals against average and a .950 save percentage. He joins goaltender Jonas Johansson (ECHL Goaltender of the Week for November 12-17) and forward Alex Wideman (ECHL Plus Performer for December) as Cyclones to earn League honors this season.

Hailing from Youngstown, OH, Houser allowed two or fewer goals in each of his six contests, and one goal in five of his six starts in December. He was forced to make 22 or more saves in four occasions, with a high of 31 in a 3-1 win over the Toledo Walleye on December 5. Overall, Houser has a record of 12-2-1-0 and leads the ECHL with a 1.74 GAA and a .937 SV%, and he has allowed more than two goals just four times this season.

Houser is in his fourth stint with the Cyclones, having spent 41 games in Cincinnati during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, and another 41 during the 2016-17 campaign. He has also appeared in 17 playoff games for Cincinnati as well, turning out a 9-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and .915 SV%. He split last season between the Ft. Wayne Komets and Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL), and has also seen AHL time with the Ontario Reign, San Antonio Rampage, and Cleveland Monsters. In 93 career AHL games, Houser has a 32-26-4-3 record, along with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 SV%. In addition to the Cyclones and Komets, Houser has appeared in ECHL games for the Manchester Monarchs, and has 94-47-10-3 career ECHL record, along with a 2.52 GAA and .917 SV%.

Prior to turning pro in 2012, the Youngstown, OH, native spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 141 games played from 2009-12, the 6'2", 192-pounder recorded 93 wins to go along with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 SV%.

