Cincinnati's Houser Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Michael Houser of the Cincinnati Cyclones has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December. It is the second time in his career that he has received the monthly honor.

Houser went 6-0-0 with a 1.17 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage during the month, helping the Cyclones to a 10-1-1 record in December.

The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less in each of his appearances, including just one goal against in five of his six games. He made at least 22 saves five times, including a 31-save performance in a 3-1 win at Toledo on Dec. 5.

Under contract to Rochester of the American?Hockey League, Houser is 12-2-1 in 15 appearances with the Cyclones this season, and leads the ECHL with a 1.74 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Houser has appeared in 158 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, Fort Wayne and Manchester, posting an overall record of 94-47-13 with seven shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. He also has seen action in 73 career AHL games with Tucson, Cleveland, Ontario and San Antonio where he is 32-36-4 with three shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901.

Prior to turning pro, Houser played three seasons with London of the Ontario Hockey League where he went 93-38-7 with seven shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912 while leading the Knights to the 2010 OHL title.

Runners Up: Tomas Sholl, Idaho (6-1-0, 2.08 GAA, .934 save pct.) and Matt Tomkins, Indy (8-2-0, 2.86 GAA, .913 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Alex Sakellaropoulos (Adirondack), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo), Matt O'Connor (Wheeling), Dylan Wells (Wichita) and Mitch Gillam (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.