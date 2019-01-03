Great Team Effort in Grizzlies 5-3 Win

West Valley City, Utah - 5 different forwards scored goals and Nolan De Jong had 2 assists as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Austin Carroll had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Grizzlies in the win. Carroll has scored a goal in each of his first 2 games since returning to the Grizzlies after a 4 week stint with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Carroll was named number 1 star of the game. His goal 16:17 into the first period tied the game 1-1.

Wichita took a 2-1 lead as former Grizzlies forward Cam Reid scored a power play goal 4:56 into the second period. After that, it was all Grizzlies in the second period. Utah got 3 goals in a 2:07 second stretch from 13:09 to 11:02 left in the period from Jack Walker, Travis Barron and Jake Marchment. The Barron and Marchment goals were both power play goals. Utah went 2 for 5 on the power play tonight.

Utah got a 3rd period goal from Tim McGauley to make it a 5-2 game. The scoring ended as Wichita's Steven Iacobellis scored his 11th of the season but it was too little too late as Kevin Carr stopped 19 of 22 shots to complete the win for Utah.

The Grizzlies have defeated the Thunder in each of their first 4 games in the season series.

Game 2 of the 3 game series is Friday night as it's "Knock your socks off" presented by Ford, where fans will throw new and unused socks on the ice after the Grizzlies first goal of the game. Face-off will be at 7:00 pm.

3 stars of the game

1. Austin Carroll (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

2. Jack Walker (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Jake Marchment (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Defend Innocence Defenseman of the game went to Nolan De Jong, who had 2 assists in his first game back after a stint with the AHL's Stockton Heat and Colorado Eagles.

