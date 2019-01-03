ECHL Transactions - January 3
January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 3, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Storm Phaneuf, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Newfoundland:
Eric Levine, G from Fort Wayne
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Olivier Archambault, F ECHL rights traded to Orlando
Brampton:
Add Etienne Marcoux, G assigned by Laval
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Vasili Glotov, F assigned by Rochester
Delete Judd Peterson, F recalled by Rochester
Delete Dominic Zombo, F traded to Wichita
Idaho:
Add Tanner Froese, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Anthony McVeigh, F added to active roster (claimed from Tulsa)
Delete Connor Chatham, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Delete Tony Calderone, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Delete Ryan Faragher, G loaned to Stockton [1/2]
Indy:
Add Zach Miskovic, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford (a.m.)
Delete Neil Manning, D recalled by Rockford (a.m.)
Kalamazoo:
Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG
Delete Tyler Biggs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)
Maine:
Add Dillan Fox, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Kile, F loaned to Laval
Newfoundland:
Add Matthew Jenkins, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Michael Garteig, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matthew Jenkins, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Orlando:
Add Olivier Archambault, F assigned by Syracuse
Delete Sam Jardine, D ECHL rights traded to Allen
Delete Etienne Boutet, D traded to Allen
Delete Curt Gogol, F traded to Allen
South Carolina:
Add Drew Baker, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Grant Besse, F assigned by Hershey
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Sean Federow, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Joe McKeown, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ben Storm, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)
Utah:
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
