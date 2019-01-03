ECHL Transactions - January 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 3, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Storm Phaneuf, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Newfoundland:

Eric Levine, G from Fort Wayne

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Olivier Archambault, F ECHL rights traded to Orlando

Brampton:

Add Etienne Marcoux, G assigned by Laval

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Vasili Glotov, F assigned by Rochester

Delete Judd Peterson, F recalled by Rochester

Delete Dominic Zombo, F traded to Wichita

Idaho:

Add Tanner Froese, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Anthony McVeigh, F added to active roster (claimed from Tulsa)

Delete Connor Chatham, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Delete Tony Calderone, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Delete Ryan Faragher, G loaned to Stockton [1/2]

Indy:

Add Zach Miskovic, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh McArdle, D recalled by Rockford (a.m.)

Delete Neil Manning, D recalled by Rockford (a.m.)

Kalamazoo:

Add Dave Desander, G added as EBUG

Delete Tyler Biggs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/1)

Maine:

Add Dillan Fox, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Kile, F loaned to Laval

Newfoundland:

Add Matthew Jenkins, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Michael Garteig, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matthew Jenkins, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Orlando:

Add Olivier Archambault, F assigned by Syracuse

Delete Sam Jardine, D ECHL rights traded to Allen

Delete Etienne Boutet, D traded to Allen

Delete Curt Gogol, F traded to Allen

South Carolina:

Add Drew Baker, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Grant Besse, F assigned by Hershey

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Sean Federow, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Joe McKeown, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ben Storm, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)

Utah:

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

