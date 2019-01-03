Olivier Archambault Reassigned to Solar Bears by Crunch

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Olivier Archambault has been reassigned to the club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. In order to acquire Archambault's ECHL playing rights from the Allen Americans, Orlando has traded forward Curt Gogol, defenseman Etienne Boutet and the rights to defenseman Sam Jardine to Allen.

Archambault (AR-sham-BO), 25, has tallied three assists in seven games with the Crunch this season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound forward has produced 145 points (71g-74a) and 115 penalty minutes in 142 career ECHL games with the Americans, South Carolina Stingrays, Quad City Mallards and Alaska Aces. He has also added 37 points (17g-20a) and 70 penalty minutes in 88 career AHL contest with the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Iowa Wild and Hamilton Bulldogs.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Le Gardeur, Québec played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Québec Remparts, Drummondville Voltigeurs and Val-d'Or Foreurs, where he generated 231 points (100g-131a) and 159 penalty minutes in 270 games.

Archambault was a fourth-round selection (#108 overall) of the Montréal Canadiens in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Gogol, 27, had five points (3g-2a) and 57 penalty minutes in 16 games with Orlando after signing with the team on Oct. 31.

Boutet, 26, had five points (2g-3a) and 34 penalty minutes in 26 games with the Solar Bears. He has also skated in two games with the Stockton Heat of the AHL after signing a Professional Try-Out Agreement with Stockton on Dec. 27.

Jardine, 25, has picked up two assists and 38 penalty minutes in 13 games with the Toronto Marlies this season - the Marlies signed Jardine to an AHL contract on July 3, but the Solar Bears owned the defenseman's ECHL playing rights for the current season.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of games this weekend as part of Florida Hockey Weekend, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The team hosts Lightning Night on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Saturday's game. Orlando returns to action against the Stingrays on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m. - your ticket is also valid for entry to the UCF vs. USF college hockey game that will follow at the conclusion of the Solar Bears game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to Sunday's game. Sunday's game is also a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.