Royals Announce January 2019 Promos

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





January 2019 Promo Schedule

First game of 2019! New Year's Party Fri., Jan. 4 vs. Norfolk at 7:00 p.m.

College Night: Wed., Jan. 9 vs. Adirondack at 7:00 p.m.

1) $5 tickets with valid college email address.

2) Postgame player autograph session, pres. by Rieck's Printing

Postgame player autograph session, pres. by Rieck's Printing: Wed., Jan. 16 vs. Manchester at 7:00 p.m.

Pucks N' Paws Night with Wiener Dog Races: Fri., Jan. 18 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

Mascot Mania! Sat., Jan. 19 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m.

1) Pediatric Cancer Awareness Game with a Mini-Thon.

2) The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres. by the PA Lottery.

3) Fans can enter to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, pres. by AutoRide of Reading.

4) Season ticket holders will have a chance to "shoot for their seats" postgame (call Royals ticket office for more details).

5) Postgame Party at the DoubleTree and Cheers! Restaurant with players (701 Penn Street).

Wed., Jan. 30 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.

1) Postgame Party at the DoubleTree and Cheers! Restaurant with players (701 Penn Street).

2) Postgame player autograph session, pres. by Rieck's Printing.

February 2019 Promos

Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther Jerseys: Sat., Feb. 2 vs. Manchester at 7:00 p.m.

1) Royals will wear Black Panther jerseys

2) Jerseys will be available for auction.

Pink in the Rink: Sat., Feb. 9 vs. Brampton at 7:00 p.m.

1) 2nd of 3 games honoring the American Cancer Society

2) Royals will wear specialty pink jerseys

Postgame Player autograph session on Wed., Feb. 20 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.

1) Postgame player autographs pres. by Rieck's Printing.

Battle of the Badges with a Berks Schuykill Oil Heat of America Puck Giveaway: Sun., Feb. 24 at 4:00 p.m.

1) Pregame Battle of the Badges undercard

2) Royals will giveaway a Berks Schuykill Oil Heat of America Puck

