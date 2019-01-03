Walleye Add Two

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Joe McKeown (mc-que-en) and Defenseman Sean Federow (fed-er-oh) have both agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2018-19 season. Both are expected to play tonight for the Walleye in Wheeling.

McKeown is in the first full season in the pro ranks after appearing in 15 games with Peoria of the SPHL last year (1G, 1A, 15 penalty minutes). So far this year, the 24-year-old forward has produced eight goals, eight assists and 33 penalty minutes with Quad City of the SPHL. He has been playing as a plus seven for the Storm. McKeown spent parts of three seasons with the Bowling Green Falcons appearing in 33 games with 7 points (4G, 3A) and 16 penalty minutes. The 6'2", 204 pound forward appeared in a career best 20 games for the Falcons in the 2016-17 season.

Federow has appeared in 59 total games as professional, including 24 games this season for the Roanoke Yard Dogs of the SPHL. In those contests, the 6'2", 210 pound defenseman has collected 11 points (2G, 9A) with 20 penalty minutes while playing as a plus six. The first pro season for the 26-year-old was last season when he played in Sweden for 35 games with 20 points (11G, 9A). From 2014-2017, Federow played college hockey for SUNY-Oswego with 67 games, 28 points (4G, 24A) and 67 penalty minutes.

The Walleye return home for two games on Friday, January 4, against Kalamazoo and Saturday, January 5 against Wheeling. Visit toledowalleye.com for tickets or call 419-725-9255.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.