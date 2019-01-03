Zombo Traded to Wichita
January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Dominic Zombo has been traded to the Wichita Thunder, in exchange for cash considerations.
A native of Ballwin, MO, Zombo has skated in 13 games for the Cyclones this season dishing out three assists in the process. Currently in his fourth pro season Zombo accounted for 21 points (3g, 18a) in 2017-18, and ranked second on the squad with 71 games played. In three seasons in a Cyclones sweater, Zombo has totaled 15 goals and 32 assists in 147 games played. Zombo appeared in 69 games with the Toledo Walleye as a rookie in 2015-16, accounting for 10 goals and 16 assists, along with 36 penalty minutes.
Prior to turning pro, the 5'10", 185-pounder was a four-year letter winner for the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he served as an assistant captain during his junior season of 2013-2014, and was named team captain the following year during his senior season. He appeared in 137 games over four seasons and totaled 36 goals and 50 assists for 80 points.
The 2018-19 season is HERE, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride!Single game, Group, and Season Tickets are on sale NOW by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2019
- Steelheads Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Road Weekend - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears to Host Florida Hockey Weekend this Saturday and Sunday - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - January 3 - ECHL
- Zombo Traded to Wichita - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Announce Second-Half Promo Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- South Carolina Signs Defender Drew Baker - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans and Orlando Strike a 4-Player Deal - Allen Americans
- Royals Announce January 2019 Promos - Reading Royals
- Walleye Add Two - Toledo Walleye
- Cam Brown Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Brown Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- IceHogs Call for Manning and McArdle - Indy Fuel
- Nailers vs. Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Olivier Archambault Reassigned to Solar Bears by Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Henke Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward JT Henke Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Utah Grizzlies
- Joel Messner Returns from Providence - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Sign Forward Dillan Fox - Maine Mariners
- Forward Grant Besse Reassigned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cincinnati's Houser Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Houser Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 5-3 Wednesday Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Second Period Dooms Thunder in Loss to Grizzlies - Wichita Thunder
- Great Team Effort in Grizzlies 5-3 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Open 2019 with 5-3 Win over Kansas City - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.