Zombo Traded to Wichita

Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones forward Dominic Zombo has been traded to the Wichita Thunder, in exchange for cash considerations.

A native of Ballwin, MO, Zombo has skated in 13 games for the Cyclones this season dishing out three assists in the process. Currently in his fourth pro season Zombo accounted for 21 points (3g, 18a) in 2017-18, and ranked second on the squad with 71 games played. In three seasons in a Cyclones sweater, Zombo has totaled 15 goals and 32 assists in 147 games played. Zombo appeared in 69 games with the Toledo Walleye as a rookie in 2015-16, accounting for 10 goals and 16 assists, along with 36 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'10", 185-pounder was a four-year letter winner for the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he served as an assistant captain during his junior season of 2013-2014, and was named team captain the following year during his senior season. He appeared in 137 games over four seasons and totaled 36 goals and 50 assists for 80 points.

