Steelheads Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Road Weekend

January 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced multiple roster moves ahead of their road weekend.

Forward Tony Calderone has been recalled to the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars, goaltender Ryan Faragher has been loaned to the Stockton Heat (AHL), forward Tanner Froese has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC), and forward Anthony McVeigh has been claimed off waivers from the Tulsa Oilers.

Froese, 25, has appeared in 21 games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL) this season and two games with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL), totaling six goals and four assists for 10 points. The Estevan, Sask., native made his ECHL debut with the Ft. Wayne Komets, playing three games prior to the end of the 2017-18 regular season. The 6-foot, 175-pound forward previously appeared with the Steelheads in September as a training camp invitee. Prior to his professional career, Froese played four seasons at St. Norbert College, tallying 42 goals and 50 assists for 92 points through 117 games.

McVeigh, 25, played 15 games with the Oilers this season, posting one goal and three assists for four points. The Kemptville, Ont., product began the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) and has 13 career games at that level, adding three goals and five assists for eight points. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward also appeared with the Steelheads as a training camp invitee prior to the regular season. In four seasons at Utica College prior to his professional debut, McVeigh tabbed 28 goals and 50 assists for 78 points through 103 games.

Calderone, 24, returns to the Texas Stars following 18 games with the Steelheads, boasting six goals and eight assists for 14 points with two power play goals. The Trenton, Mich., product finished the month with 10 points (five goals, five assists) and the game-winning goal on December 28. The 6-foot, 200-pound forward owns two goals in nine career AHL games with AHL Texas.

Faragher, 28, makes his third appearance with the Heat following nine games with the Steelheads, recording a 4-3-1 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage with one shutout. The Fort Frances, Ont., native earned CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week on December 18 following 51 saves on 52 shots against Kansas City while recording his first shutout of the season. Over the last two seasons with AHL Stockton, Faragher owns a 4-1-0 record with a 1.45 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage with one shutout.

With Faragher's call-up, the Steelheads now have eight ECHL contracted players loaned to AHL clubs, including his previous two call-ups to AHL Stockton, Kale Kessy (Manitoba), Steve McParland (San Diego, Stockton), Brady Norrish (Texas), and Colton Saucerman (Utica).

The Steelheads open a two-game road weekend against the Tulsa Oilers this Saturday from BOK Center.

The Steelheads open a two-game road weekend against the Tulsa Oilers this Saturday from BOK Center.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:10 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye.

