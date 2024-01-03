Three-Goal Third Period Helps Firebirds Edge Wranglers

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome by the final score of 3-1. Shane Wright, Logan Morrison, and Cameron Hughes all scored in the third period to help the Firebirds claim back-to-back wins against the Wranglers on the road.

The Wranglers netted the first goal of the game at 9:19 of the first period as Clark Bishop muscled his way into the offensive zone and beat Firebirds netminder Cale Morris to give Calgary a 1-0 lead.

Coachella Valley found the tying tally 1:37 into the third period. Kole Lind moved in over the Wranglers' blue line and passed the puck to Shane Wright who wristed a shot over Oskar Dansk to make it a 1-1 game. The secondary assist on Wright's 11th goal of the season was awarded to Ville Ottavainen.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the game in the closing minutes of the third period. Logan Morrison gained the puck in the zone and raced to the front of the net, beating Dansk five hole for his seventh of the season with 2:59 left. Marian Studenic earned the helper on the eventual game-winner. Moments after the Firebirds killed off a late Wranglers' powerplay, Cameron Hughes sealed the victory with an empty net goal.

Cale Morris made 30 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to a 17-10-2-0 record on the season and 12-3-0-0 on the road. The Firebirds did not have a powerplay in the game, but the penalty kill finished the night 3-for-3.

See the game's full box score HERE.

NEXT HOME GAME

After three games on the road, the Firebirds return to home ice to face the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, January 6th for Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Verizon. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT. LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE! Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for remainder of the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket options, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

Three-Goal Third Period Helps Firebirds Edge Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.