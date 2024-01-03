Ads to Give out GB-Chicago Tickets

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals kick off 2024 with a pair of home games this weekend against the Colorado Eagles beginning Friday night at 7 pm and followed by a Saturday evening affair at 6 pm.

On Friday night the Ads will give out a pair of tickets to Sunday's critical Green Bay-Chicago NFC contest, courtesy of TicketKing. Fans can enter at signs throughout the concourse and atrium by scanning a QR code and then the team will randomly select contestants for an intermission activity.

Friday's game is also the first Fair Deal Friday of the season where fans can get a ticket to the game and a ticket to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair for only $22! Plus it's a Ian's Pizza Student Night so high school and college students will get a ticket to the game and a voucher for Ian's Pizza (not valid in arena) for just $13 with a student ID.

Then on Saturday night the first 4,500 fans to the game will take home a stylish Admirals Winter Hat, courtesy of TSMGI.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.