Monsters Start 2024 with 2-1 Victory over Marlies

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Wednesday night at Coca Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-8-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Toronto's Dylan Gambrell converted on a power play at 5:02 of the middle frame, but Carson Meyer evened the score at 8:17 with an assist from Luca Del Bel Belluz sending the teams to the final intermission 1-1. Jake Gaudet recorded a tally at 3:15 of the third period off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Cameron Butler pushing the final score to 2-1 in favor of Cleveland.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli stopped 26 shots in defeat.

The Monsters conclude their road trip against the Rochester Americans on Friday, January 5, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

TOR 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/5 3/4 12 min / 6 inf

TOR 30 1/4 5/5 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 29 1 16-3-0

TOR Petruzzelli L 26 2 4-4-1

Cleveland Record: 22-8-1-0, 1st North Division

Toronto Record: 13-11-4-1, 4th North Division

