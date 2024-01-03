Monsters Start 2024 with 2-1 Victory over Marlies
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 2-1 on Wednesday night at Coca Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-8-1-0 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Toronto's Dylan Gambrell converted on a power play at 5:02 of the middle frame, but Carson Meyer evened the score at 8:17 with an assist from Luca Del Bel Belluz sending the teams to the final intermission 1-1. Jake Gaudet recorded a tally at 3:15 of the third period off feeds from Roman Ahcan and Cameron Butler pushing the final score to 2-1 in favor of Cleveland.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves for the win while Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli stopped 26 shots in defeat.
The Monsters conclude their road trip against the Rochester Americans on Friday, January 5, at 7:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
TOR 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/5 3/4 12 min / 6 inf
TOR 30 1/4 5/5 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves W 29 1 16-3-0
TOR Petruzzelli L 26 2 4-4-1
Cleveland Record: 22-8-1-0, 1st North Division
Toronto Record: 13-11-4-1, 4th North Division
