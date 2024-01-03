Rangers Recall Forward Brennan Othmann from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Brennan Othmann from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Othmann, 20, has scored 23 points (9 g, 14 a) in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his rookie professional campaign in North America. His 23 points rank him tied for third on the Wolf Pack this season and tied for sixth in the AHL among rookies.

Additionally, Othmann's nine goals have him tied for seventh in the AHL among rookies and his 14 assists are tied for eighth among rookies league-wide.

Before joining the Wolf Pack this season, Othmann played the 2020-21 season professionally for EHC Olten in the Swiss National League, scoring 16 points (7 g, 9 a). The native of Scarborough, ON, played his junior hockey in the OHL, appearing in 177 games and notching 197 points (96 g, 101 a) for the Flint Firebirds and Peterborough Petes.

Othmann led the Petes to an OHL Championship in 2023, scoring 25 points (8 g, 17 a) in 23 playoff games. He is also a two-time IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medal winner with Team Canada (2022 & 2023).

Othmann was selected in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for their next four contests, beginning with the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' in Bridgeport against the Islanders on January 4th. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage available on both AHLTV & Mixlr.

Hartford's first home game of 2024 will be on January 13th as they host the Providence Bruins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

