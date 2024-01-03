Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.
Gauthier, 22, is 1-2-1 in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In those four contests, he recorded a 3.87 goals against average, .889 save percentage and his first AHL shutout.
The native of Calgary, Alberta currently leads the ECHL with a 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. He is also tied for the league lead with two shutouts. In 16 net appearances for the Nailers, Gauthier has amassed a 9-6-1 record.
In 24 career AHL games with the Penguins, Gauthier is 9-5-7 with a 2.90 goals against average and .904 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was a junior hockey standout in the Western Hockey League. In 194 career games with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, he gathered a 77-91-16 record, 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. Gauthier inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022, then ultimately led all WHL goalies with a .928 save percentage by season's end.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is on Friday, Jan. 5 against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center. The Penguins' next home game is the following night, Saturday, Jan. 6, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024
- Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hershey's Dylan McIlrath Named Playing Captain for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Adam Cracknell Named Playing Captain for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cracknell, McIlrath Named Playing Captains for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Morning Skate Report: January 3, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs 13th Annual Autism Awareness Night Returns January 20 - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Display Local Hospital Patients' Artwork on Specialty Jerseys Saturday Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce Multiple Transactions - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: January 3rd, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Grand Rapids Recalls Trenton Bliss from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ads to Give out GB-Chicago Tickets - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game Preview: Condors v Canucks, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 12 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #30: Tucson Roadrunners vs. San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wranglers Fall Short against Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Three-Goal Third Period Helps Firebirds Edge Wranglers - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.