Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Gauthier, 22, is 1-2-1 in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In those four contests, he recorded a 3.87 goals against average, .889 save percentage and his first AHL shutout.

The native of Calgary, Alberta currently leads the ECHL with a 2.06 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. He is also tied for the league lead with two shutouts. In 16 net appearances for the Nailers, Gauthier has amassed a 9-6-1 record.

In 24 career AHL games with the Penguins, Gauthier is 9-5-7 with a 2.90 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was a junior hockey standout in the Western Hockey League. In 194 career games with the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, he gathered a 77-91-16 record, 3.03 goals against average, .909 save percentage and 10 shutouts. Gauthier inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 1, 2022, then ultimately led all WHL goalies with a .928 save percentage by season's end.

