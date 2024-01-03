San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club recalled goaltender Tomas Suchanek from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL and reassigned defenseman Luka Profaca to Tulsa.

Suchanek, 20 (4/30/03), has gone 4-2-1 with a 2.14 goals-against average (GAA), a .930 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in seven games with San Diego this season. At 20 years, seven months and eight days, he became the youngest Gulls goaltender to post a shutout after stopping all 21 shots faced Dec. 8 at Rockford. He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10 after going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .961 SV% in three games.

Suchanek went 3-5-0 with a 2.77 GAA and .906 SV% in eight ECHL games with Tulsa this season. He posted a 27-14-1 record with a 3.02 GAA and .912 SV% in 46 appearances with the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2022-23, earning a nomination to the WHL Second All-Star team. Suchanek also appeared in six playoff games for the Americans, going 2-4-0.

The 6-0, 176-pound goaltender went 39-38-5 with a 3.44 GAA and .906 SV% in 88 career WHL appearances with Tri-City from 2020-23. Suchanek helped Czechia earn silver at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he led all goaltenders with a 1.38 GAA and .938 SV% and was named to the WJC All-Star Team. The Prerov, Czechia native also represented his home country at the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 2021 U-18 World Junior Championship and the 2020 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Profaca, 21 (3/30/02), skated in two contests with the Gulls in 2023-24. He has recorded 3-5=8 points and penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 games with Tulsa this season. In 2022-23, he recorded 1-4=5 points with 45 PIM in 47 games with San Diego. The defenseman scored his first professional goal - and his first power-play tally - on Nov. 13, 2022, at Ontario and collected his first professional assist on Nov. 18, 2022, vs. Grand Rapids.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 penalty minutes (PIM) in 127 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Guelph from 2018-22. Profaca spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.