Reign Announce Multiple Transactions

January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced multiple transactions Wednesday.

Defenseman Brandt Clarke has been recalled by the NHL's LA Kings.

Forward Ryan Francis has been recalled from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Forward Nathan Burke has been released from his PTO agreement.

Clarke, 20, was recently named the AHL's Rookie of the Month for December after producing 14 points in 12 games with two goals and 12 assists. The rookie defender is tied for third in the AHL in scoring, collecting 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) in 30 games for Ontario this season. He also leads the Reign in assists, points and shots on goal (95).

Selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Clarke made his pro debut in 2022-23, recording two assists in nine games with the LA Kings and notching a goal and an assist in five contests with Ontario. The Nepean, Ont., native also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and made the Canadian Hockey League's First All-Star Team while playing for the OHL's Barrie Colts.

Francis, 22, has spent the past month with Greenville, earning more than a point per game with 16 points in 15 contests on seven goals and nine assists. He began the season with Ontario and scored a goal in six appearances.

The Halifax, N.S. native has also suited up for two other AHL clubs, the Laval Rocket in 2022-23 and the Stockton Heat in 2021-22. Francis spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the ECHL with the Trois-Rivières Lions, scoring 47 points in 57 games with 23 goals and 24 assists.

Burke, who was signed prior to Sunday's game against Henderson, played in one contest with the Reign during his PTO.

The Reign are set to begin their January schedule on Friday with a two-game series against the San Jose Barracuda in Ontario. Friday's game at Toyota Arena begins at 7 p.m., and the series concludes Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.