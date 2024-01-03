Monsters Display Local Hospital Patients' Artwork on Specialty Jerseys Saturday Night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to host the team's second University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, January 6, at 7:00 p.m. against the Rochester Americans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Building off the impact of last year's game, the Monsters and University Hospitals will spend the night recognizing the children who have become part of the UH Rainbow family, and the hardworking staff at the hospital.

The Monsters will wear a new design of the UH Rainbow inspired specialty jerseys during the game with an "I Skate For" patch decorated by children hospitalized in UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. The jerseys will be available to bid on in an extended auction from Friday at noon until Sunday at noon throughDASH, with the proceeds benefitting UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Dropping the puck and sharing her story on Saturday will be University Hospitals CEO and the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS and Addy, a cystic fibrosis patient at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. Among those receiving special experiences at Saturday's game, over 100 people from the hospital's Iris S. and Bert L. Wolstein's HOPE (healthy outcome, positive energy) group will enjoy a pregame skate and dinner together. As a touchpoint for children and families unable to be at the game in-person, the Monsters and University Hospitals will host a watch party at UH Rainbow Babies & Children's. Patients will be featured throughout the game via livestream on Humungotron back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse offering Monsters fans a chance to show their support for the patients and caregivers being celebrated that night.

"Thanks to the Cleveland Monsters, the inaugural Rainbow Babies & Children's night last year was an event our patients and families won't soon forget. We are excited for another evening of celebration and recognition for them and our outstanding caregivers," said UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital President Patti DePompei, who also serves as the Rainbow Babies & Children's Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation. "We are thankful for our partnership with the Monsters who are also dedicated to those we serve."

Center Ice, The Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters, will be supporting the cause with a replica jersey with a portion of the proceeds going back to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital that will be available while supplies last.

University Hospitals has been the Official Health Care Partner of the Cleveland Monsters since 2019. The Monsters and University Hospitals were recognized at the 2023 American Hockey League Team Business Meetings for the partnership's authenticity, scope, and innovation centered around the new theme night that benefitted UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. The Monsters Community Foundation donated $23,000 back to UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital as a result of funds from the night.

