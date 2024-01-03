Hershey's Dylan McIlrath Named Playing Captain for 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Springfield, MA) - American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been selected as one of the playing captains for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, to be held February 4-5 in San Jose, California.
Captains for the American Hockey League All-Star teams are selected by the league president each year in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.
McIlrath, 31, is in his third season with the Bears, and the Winnipeg, Manitoba native has served as the club's captain for two years. He led Hershey to the 2023 Calder Cup title, earning the second AHL championship of his career. With the Chocolate and White, McIlrath has played in 160 games, scoring 30 points (7g, 23a) and logging 245 penalty minutes. This season, the veteran defender has scored seven points (3g, 4a) in 26 games for Hershey.
The 12th-year pro has played 586 regular-season games in the AHL with Hershey, Grand Rapids, Springfield, and Hartford/Connecticut, tallying 130 points (30g, 90a). McIlrath has also played 73 games in the NHL with the N.Y. Rangers, Florida, Detroit and Washington - including a recall by the Capitals earlier this season - and was a first-round pick by the Rangers in the 2010 NHL Draft. This is McIlrath's first AHL All-Star Classic appearance, and he becomes the first Bear since Matt Moulson (2020) to be named a playing captain.
In addition to McIlrath, Henderson forward Adam Cracknell was also selected as a playing captain. Cracknell has played in 1,094 games over 18 seasons of professional hockey since debuting with the AHL's Omaha Ak-Sar-Ben Knights in 2006, and has totaled 209 goals and 252 assists for 461 points in 723 contests for 12 teams in the American Hockey League.
The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4, followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony on Monday, February 5 and the 2024 AHL All-Star Challenge that evening. Ticket packages start as low as $56, and include admission to both the Skills Competition and the Challenge. For more information, fans can visit sjbarracuda.com/allstar.
