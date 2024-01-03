Silver Knights Defeat Gulls, 6-3, for Second Win in a Row
January 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 6-3, on Wednesday night at The Dollar Loan Center. Grigori Denisenko, Sheldon Rempal, and Gage Quinney each recorded a multi-point game.
San Diego scored in the first few minutes of the game with a power play goal by Chase De Leo.
Rempal tied the game up at 16:49 in the first with a power play goal. From the blue line, Lukas Cormier passed it to Froese at the top of the circle. Froese then passed it to Rempal who shot it parallel to the goal to tie it up.
Five minutes into the second period, Adam Cracknell scored to make it 2-1 Henderson. Denisenko passed it to Jonas Rondbjerg in front of the net. Rondbjerg sent a no-look pass through the crease to Cracknell who shot the puck into a wide-open net.
Brayden Tracey tied it for San Diego at 11:34 of the second period.
Henderson answered back with a goal by Brendan Brisson. Quinney got the assist on the play that started at the other end of the ice. Quinney passed it to Brisson who brought it into the offensive zone and fired it from the circle to give the lead for Henderson heading into the third.
At the beginning of the third period, Jaxsen Wiebe scored for San Diego to make it 3-3.
Denisenko got his second point of the night with the go-ahead power play goal seven minutes into the third. Jake Bischoff passed it from the top of the blue line to Denisenko in the circle. buried it to give Henderson a 4-3 lead.
Quinney also got his second point of the night with a goal midway through the third period. Quinney deflected the puck into the net after Tyler Benson ripped it wide from the right circle. Froese also recorded his second point of the night with an assist.
Henderson sealed the win with an empty-net goal by Mason Primeau. He was assisted by Dysin Mayo.
Goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 31 of 34 shots to end the night with a .912 save percentage for the night.
The Silver Knights head up to face the Calgary Wranglers on January 5 and 6. Puck drop for both games is at 6 p.m. PT.
